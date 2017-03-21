Teacher Accused of Abducting Missing Girl Researched 'Teen Marriage'

Elizabeth Thomas Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Authorities on Monday released the last-known picture of Elizabeth, taken shortly before her alleged kidnapping and surveillance footage of Cummins at a WalMart in Columbia just days before their disappearance.

The video appears to show Cummins in a beauty products section of the store containing women’s hair dye, in one portion of the video a box appearing to show a hair coloring kit can be seen in his shopping cart.

The TBI said in their press release Tuesday evening that they determined the purchase was not connected to any plan to change his appearance or Elizabeth’s.

The school district in Maury County has terminated Cummins’ employment in the wake of the ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Elizabeth in January, the TBI said.

Despite more than 650 leads, the TBI said Tuesday they still lack any new confirmed sightings, and believe Cummins could be keeping Elizabeth out of the public eye, or have fled Tennessee altogether.

In his interview with NBC News, Thomas addressed his daughter’s alleged abductor directly, and implored him to leave Elizabeth somewhere safe where authorities could come and get her.

“We really would like Mr. Cummins to leave her some place safe, I know you don’t have the guts to face the music so, you need to leave her somewhere safe and make arrangements for her to be picked up,” he said.

Elizabeth’s brother, James Thomas, said that that on the day his sister disappeared she told another sibling that if she wasn’t home by 6 p.m. to call the police. In his view, that meant Cummins’ convinced his sister to do something she knew was wrong.

The girl’s father also said he believed Cummins was grooming the children in his class — telling them lies such as that he had previously worked for the FBI and CIA.

“He had lied to all these kids,” he said. “I told them it couldn’t possibly be true.”

Anthony Thomas added that his daughter told him Cummins claimed to have millions of dollars and multiple pieces of property.

Despite his heartbreak, Thomas said he would never lose hope of seeing Elizabeth back safe and home.

“You’ve always got to hang on to some hope,” he said.

“I’ll wait all my life if I have to.”