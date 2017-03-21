Slain Boy's Father Says Officers Shot Them Without Warning

Image: Christopher Few arrives at the courthouse

Christopher Few, left, walks with attorney Mark Jeansonne to the courthouse in Marksville, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Michael Kunzelman / AP

He said his son remained calm throughout the pursuit.

“He always liked going on rides,” Few said.

Few also said he didn’t recall telling investigators that he thought he had put his car in reverse just before the shooting.

A prosecutor told jurors Monday that Stafford and another deputy city marshal weren’t in any danger when they fired their semi-automatic pistols at Few’s car.

Stafford’s attorneys, however, are trying to pin the blame for the deadly confrontation on Few. They say Jeremy’s father led officers on a dangerous, high-speed chase and rammed into a deputy’s vehicle before the shooting.

During opening statements, defense attorney Jonathan Goins called Few “the author of that child’s fate.”

“Innocent people do not run from the police. Innocent people stop their vehicles, surrender to the police,” Goins said.

Goins said Few had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the shooting. Few acknowledged drinking at a bar with his then-girlfriend shortly before the shooting but said he hadn’t taken any drugs that day.

Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. are charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Greenhouse awaits a separate trial later this year.

Earlier Tuesday, another officer at the shooting scene testified that he believed Few was driving dangerously before the shooting. Jason Brouillette, a former Marksville police officer, acknowledged telling investigators he believed Few was using the car “as a weapon.”

But Brouillette, who wasn’t charged in the shooting, said he didn’t fire his weapon as he stood next to Stafford because he wasn’t “in direct threat at that time.”

