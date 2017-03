Restaurant Report Card: 3/14 – 3/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Health departments around Middle Georgia are always giving health inspection scores.

Here are a few you need to know:

DOWNTOWN GRILL

562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210

March 20, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217

March 20, 2017 Score: 86, Grade: B

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

March 15, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

GA BOB’S BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

March 20, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

March 16, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Hibachi Buffet

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

March 16, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

Jones Wings and Things

700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

March 17, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

March 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI

3030 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

March 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Seoul House Korean Restaurant

128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

March 16, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Sharks Fish & Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

March 17, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

THE PERFECT PEAR

922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

March 21, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

March 20, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

El Tejado

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

March 8, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Biscuits, Burgers & More

101 GA 49 HWY E MACON, GA 31211

March 15, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B

El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar

216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

March 14, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

I Love Country Buffet

300 W CLINTON ST STE A GRAY, GA 31032

March 10, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Brickhouse

102 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

March 9, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Thibodeaux’s Cajun Country Cafe

296 GA 49 HWY MACON, GA 31211

March 17, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Treasures by the Track

105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032

March 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

For more scores, head to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.