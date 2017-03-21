MSU Coach Asked Gymnasts to Sign Card of Support for Accused Sex Abuse Doctor

Lindsey Lemke, a junior at MSU, says she was molested hundreds of times by Larry Nassar in middle school and high school. Courtesy Lindsey Lemke

But last December — as complaints to MSU police piled up and after federal prosecutors allegedly seized child pornography from him — Lemke’s parents sat her down for a frank talk. What they heard shook them to the core.

“I was just sick to my stomach,” said Lemke-Akeo, who had become friends with Nassar over the years. “You feel like you’ve let your child down because you’ve allowed that to happen.”

That night, she called Klages, who had been the gymnastics coach at MSU for 27 years, for guidance on what to do next. Klages, she said, told her that what Nassar had done was a legitimate medical treatment.

Lemke-Akeo said she pointed out that he had penetrated a young girl hundreds of times, without gloves, with parental consent, without a chaperone. But, she said, Klages “just kept defending him.”

In January, Lemke filed suit against MSU, complaining about an unnamed coach’s handling of the crisis. Two weeks later,

Klages was suspended, prompting her to retire the next day.

The suspension letter cited the “mixed message” of her emotional comments at the team meeting nearly five months earlier, attended by Baldwin and other Athletic Department employees, all of whom remain on staff.

Klages’ attorney did not respond to a request for comment this week. Last month, her attorney said she trusted Nassar and “had she ever received any information to cast doubt on the appropriateness of that trust in Dr. Nassar, she would have reacted immediately to protect her gymnasts.”

MSU declined to answer many of NBC News’ specific questions about its response to accusations against Nassar, citing the ongoing police investigation and its internal administrative investigation.

“We are confident in the robustness of the criminal investigation and reviews that are underway,” spokesman Jason Cody said in an email.