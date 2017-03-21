Martin McGuinness, Unapologetic IRA 'Mass Killer' Turned Politician, Dead at 66

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Martin McGuinness in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 27, 2012. Paul Faith/Pool / Reuters

McGuinness later met Queen Elizabeth II for a historic 2012 handshake in Belfast. All the while, McGuinness expressed newfound support for the police as they faced attacks from IRA splinter groups — a U-turn that exposed McGuinness and his relatives to death threats in their Derry home.

McGuinness resigned as Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister in January, toppling power-sharing in the process.

British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to McGuinness on Tuesday.

“While I can never condone the path he took in the earlier part of his life, Martin McGuinness ultimately played a defining role in leading the Republican movement away from violence,” she said in a statement. “In doing so, he made an essential and historic contribution to the extraordinary journey of Northern Ireland from conflict to peace.”

“His death leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill,” Irish President Michael D. Higgins added. “May he rest in peace.”