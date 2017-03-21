Houston Healthcare looking for nurses at upcoming spring open house

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In hopes of filling some available positions, Houston Healthcare is inviting prospective nurses out to its Spring Nursing Recruitment Fair and Open House on Friday.

Shellisa Houston Martin, Director of Nursing at Houston Medical Center and Dr. Melina Hartley, VP of Patient Care Service and Chief Nursing Officer came on 41Today to talk about the great opportunity for nurses.

Houston Healthcare offers full-time and part-time work as well as residency and fellowship programs. Dr. Hartley says its a great place to start a nursing career, even if you have other aspirations.

One special perk at the event is on-site interviews will be available. There will also be door prizes.

The Spring Nursing Recruitment Fair and Open House is Friday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston Health Pavilion in Warner Robins.

For more information about the event, click here.

For more information, and to stay connected check out their Facebook page and website, http://www.hhc.org.