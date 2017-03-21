Gang Rape of Teen Was Livestreamed on Facebook, No One Called Cops

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference on Feb. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Teresa Crawford / AP

The mother showed him screenshots of her daughter’s assault on Facebook Live and Johnson quickly dispatched investigators, who got Facebook to remove the video.

Police found the girl early Tuesday after “working around the clock,”

tweeted police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Gugliemi said police are “making good progress identifying persons of interest” but haven’t named any suspects yet.

The young victim is in stable condition at an area hospital and has been reunited with her family, police said.

“For you to do something like that and then post it up on Facebook like it’s a joke…its just terrible,” the girl’s mother told NBC News affiliate

WMAQ.

This is at least the second time this year that Chicago Police have had to investigate despicable attacks that were callously live streamed on Facebook.

In January, four Chicago-area young men and women were arrested after a shocking Facebook Live video showing the beating and torturing of a bound and gagged man with mental health challenges.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called that video a

“brutal act” that was “broadcast for the entire world to see.”

The suspects in that case have been charged with

kidnapping, assault and hate crimes.