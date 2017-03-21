Friend of Dylann Roof Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison

Joseph Meek, a friend of Dylann Roof, speaks to The Associated Press on June 18, 2015. APTN via AP

“I’m really, really sorry. A lot of beautiful lives were taken,” said Meek, who began to cry at sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he wanted Meek to spend time in prison as a deterrent for anyone in the future who knows about something so serious and fails to report it.

Meek has said Roof described the outlines of his plan as they drank vodka and snorted cocaine a week before the killings.

Federal prosecutors say Meek had lied to the FBI about knowing of Roof’s plot.

in January, after a two-phase federal trial, Roof

was sentenced to death for the massacre.