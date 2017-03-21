Five Things to Know About FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 20. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

He prosecuted Martha Stewart in 2003

During his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Comey brought charges against TV personality Martha Stewart, who was indicted for obstruction of justice and securities fraud after selling shares of a stock based on a non-public tip from her broker.

A report in The New York Times quoted Comey saying, “This criminal case is about lying — lying to the F.B.I., lying to the S.E.C., lying to investors … Martha Stewart is being prosecuted not for who she is, but because of what she did.”

Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison in 2004 and was released after serving her time.

In 2004, he rejected a U.S. domestic surveillance program

During a brief stint as acting attorney general in 2004, Comey prevented the White House from resuming an eavesdropping program by rushing to the hospital where then-Attorney General John D. Ashcroft was admitted.

In a 2007 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing three years after the incident, Comey recalled how two Bush White House officials drove to the hospital to convince Ashcroft to overrule Comey’s decision not to reauthorize a Bush administration domestic surveillance program that the Department of Justice had determined was illegal. Comey traveled to the intensive care unit to ensure Ashcroft did not sign off on the warrantless program.

“I was angry. I thought I just witnessed an effort to take advantage of a very sick man, who did not have the powers of the attorney general because they had been transferred to me,” Comey said during a

testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

When President Obama nominated Comey as FBI director in 2013, sources told The New York Times that the episode was

“an important factor” in Obama’s decision to nominate him.