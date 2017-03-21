Dublin police chief hopes ‘Transformers’ program will change lives

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin Police Chief is doing more than just enforcing the law.

He wants the community to be even stronger.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman’s hands don’t just encourage following the law each day.

“Go in every crack and crevice,” said Chatman. “Not be afraid to get your hands dirty.”

They’re encouraging change in the community.

“Go in these areas and encourage a healthy lifestyle,” said Chatman.

He runs a program called Transformers.

“We are transforming the way you think,” said Chatman.

Molding teens through education.

“Yeah, I’m going to have to corral them myself,” said Chatman.

Chatman corralled his class of teens in the lunchroom at Moore Street School–remembering his grandmother.

“She taught me to take what you don’t have a turn it around and make it work for you.

He passes her knowledge along.

“So Transformers is a derivative from the scripture Romans 12 verse 1,” said Chatman. “Be not conformed by this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Their minds are filled with job etiquette and ways to be a better person.

“So what we’re trying to do is to change the way people think and get them back on the right path,” said Chatman.

That path leads to a brighter future–one Moore Street School Principal Brian Howard is all for.

“And it’s amazing because the guys come in and say hey can I get a copy of that so I can catch up so make sure when he comes in, I’m ready,” said Howard.

The city’s ready to support the program as well–buying property near Stubbs Park and renovating a house to create an office.

“This house in particular this yellow house is what we’re going to use for the transformer house, so we have somewhere in the city of Dublin we can point to,” said Chatman.

Pointing toward crime prevention and encouraging staying within the law.

“You have to take control of your soul to want to make it,” said Chatman. “If you don’t want to make it, you’re not going to make it. You’re going to go to jail or the graveyard.”

If you want to sponsor the program, which can include scholarships for the members, give Chief Chatman a call at the police department at (478) 277-5023.