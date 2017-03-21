Dog Of The Week: Holly update

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Holly is back as your Dog Of The Week this week.

She has fully recovered from a severe case of mange, that required intensive care from the folks at Critical Care for Animal Angels. Holly was appropriately named after being rescued around Christmas time. She required medicated baths and medication as part of her treatment.

Holly is a pit bull and between one and two-years-old. She loves children and other dogs, but is not too fond of cats. Reginia Brabham, from CCAA says Holly is great for any family, especially one with kids.

Brabham says mange can be very painful and uncomfortable for dogs. It’s important to get proper treatment from a veterinarian. Thankfully, Holly has recovered tremendously and is in much better spirits.

If you’d like to adopt Holly, or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.