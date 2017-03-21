Bee Species Finally Gets Listed as Endangered by Trump Admin

This 2012 photo provided by The Xerces Society shows a rusty patched bumblebee in Minnesota. Sarina Jepsen / The Xerces Society via AP

The humble bee’s new special status comes after the

Trump administration delayed branding the insect as an endangered species last month — a move made under the outgoing Obama administration that had yet to go into effect. The new administration said it needed time to review a flurry of forthcoming regulatory changes.

Environmental groups blasted the nearly six-week delay as unwise, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service denied it would have any lasting impact because the agency must still develop a recovery plan to bring this species back to a “healthy and secure condition.”

With the rusty patched bumble bee’s inclusion as an endangered species — alongside the Florida panther, whooping crane and 700 other species — the federal government is now tasked with ensuring it flourishes. It is also a now federal crime to harm or kill the bees, which were once abundant along the East Coast and through South Dakota and parts of Canada, but has seen its numbers plummet by 87 percent in recent decades, according to experts.

Rebecca Riley, senior attorney with the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, said the Trump administration reversed course “just in the nick of time.”

“Federal protections may be the only thing standing between the bumble bee and extinction,” said Riley, whose environmental advocacy group filed a federal lawsuit against the government over the delay.