AARP selects Macon-Bibb as age-friendly community

The AARP certified Macon-Bibb as an age-friendly community Tuesday at the Terminal Station.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The AARP is honoring Macon-Bibb with another five years of partnership.

The county has been selected as an age-friendly community.

These are communities around the nation that have completed the process that proves it’s a good place for any age to live.

There are eight different domains a community can score in, and Macon-Bibb scored especially well in having lots of parks and greenspace.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert received a plaque certifying the award at the Terminal Station today.

Myrtle Habersham lives in Macon and helped connect the county with the AARP.

“Macon has taken seriously the importance of working on behalf of all citizens on making it a better place to live.”

Mayor Reichert says Tattnall Square Park and Amerson River Park are two places Macon-Bibb that shows it’s a community that caters to all ages.

