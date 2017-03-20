Will Ghost of Garland Haunt Gorsuch's SCOTUS Hearings?

Vice President Joe Biden (left) and President Barack Obama (right) look on after Judge Merrick Garland (center) was announced as a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court on March 16, 2016. NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP – Getty Images

On Sunday, former Wisconsin Senator Russ Feingold told MSNBC that this is an “illegitimate seat.”

“He’s not a person who normally would be associated with something as illegitimate as taking a Supreme Court seat that absolutely does not belong to this president,” Feingold said of Gorsuch.

Are Democrats listening?

Senate Minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer is not calling on his caucus to block Gorsuch — a point confirmed with his aides this weekend.

The grassroots pressure, however, is stronger, with groups like MoveOn opposing the nomination.

“As a criminal defense attorney, I know that in criminal law, the defendant who knowingly receives stolen property is just as guilty as the defendants who stole it. Any ethical judge should decline this seat until Merrick Garland, Obama’s choice, is seated…Democrats should filibuster this choice, and fight with every fiber of their being, or they will be guilty of letting the Republicans get away with stealing a Supreme Court seat,” attorney Dave McLane put it in a plea to Democrats.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal didn’t go that far, but on Sunday he told MSNBC that he would use “every tool” available to block the nomination if Gorsuch does not satisfy his concerns on judicial independence and upholding Roe v. Wade.

“Roe v. Wade certainly fits that description, and that kind of out-of-the-mainstream thinking will cause me to filibuster and use every tool I have at my disposal to block his nomination,” Blumenthal said.

The question is whether Democrats will unite on that approach.