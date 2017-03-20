'We Are Ready for War': Trump Sparks Alarm Just Miles From Russia

Rasma Zaharenko at Rezekne’s dog shelter. Birgit P?ve / for NBC News

“There’s this huge propaganda from Russia that says, ‘Everything is great our country,’ but anyone who watches other types of TV knows it’s only OK in the big cities like Moscow,” adds Rasma Zaharenko, a 24-year-old project manager for a local IT company who also volunteers at a local animal rescue center.

She’s right in that Latvia has a higher GDP per-capita than its larger neighbor. But the information war may have had more profound consequences.

“Some people in the really remote countryside think the president of Russia is also the president of Latvia — really,” says Guntis Rasims, a 32-year-old local politician and a project manager with several local non-governmental organizations. “They live in this media so much that they don’t even know who is the president of Latvia.”

The Scars of History

If Rezekne were sold out as part of some geopolitical deal, it wouldn’t be the first time.

In the days before World War II, the Nazis and Soviets signed a pact of non-aggression in which they agreed to carve up Europe into two spheres of influence. They decided Latvia would be under Soviet control.

But the Nazis quickly went back on this, invading the Soviet Union and seizing control of Rezekne. This eastern offensive famously failed, and when the Red Army pushed back they bombed Rezekne into the dust, destroying some 70 percent of its buildings.

Like much of the region, the period also saw the annihilation of Rezekne’s Jewish population.

That legacy of destruction lives on today.

The town has rebuilt, but much of its residential architecture is a mishmash of crumbling Cold War-era housing blocks, dilapidated cabins, and scruffy brick homes. The main street is modernizing, but the mayor says that this face-lift has only come in the past decade.

Rezekne’s Zanzibar nightclub. Birgit P?ve / for NBC News

Their history still raw, many Latvians are looking to the White House for some reassurance.

“I think Trump wants everything to be great in America but he doesn’t care about Europe and he doesn’t care about us,” says Justine Kitija Smeltere, a 20-year-old bartender at a local nightclub called “Zanzibar” — perhaps an ironic nod to Latvia’s often freezing weather.

“I’m really afraid of Russian interference,” she adds. “It’s very close to the border and I don’t want to be the first participant of World War III.”