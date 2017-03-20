Urgent Plea in Search for Missing Tennessee Teen

Elizabeth Thomas Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Cummins and Thomas denied the incident — he described her as a “really good friend,” the records say — though Thomas was barred from his classroom after another teacher said they appeared to spend too much time together.

On February 3, Thomas was again spotted again in his class. Three days later, Cummins was suspended without pay.

Thomas’ 26-year-old brother, James, described his sister as friendly and intelligent. He told NBC News that his family didn’t know about the incident at school until January 31, the day a detective contacted their father.

“There was a bit of distance between the time we knew and whenever the police and school officials knew,” he said.

Maury County Superintendent Chris Marczak did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.

On the day Elizabeth disappeared — Monday, March 13 — James said she told another sibling that if she wasn’t home by 6 p.m. to call the police. In James’ view, this meant that Cummins convinced her to do something she knew was wrong.

“She felt like she didn’t have a choice,” he said.