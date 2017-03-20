Trump and Schiff Battle on Twitter

Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and President Trump got into a heated Twitter back-and-forth Monday, one day after the lawmaker said there was “circumstantial evidence of collusion” between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

The Twitter exchanges came just before FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee and discuss the Russian probe as well as Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that former President Obama ordered a wiretap at Trump Tower during the campaign.

Schiff said he expected the hearing to conclude that no such wiretap took place.

Schiff appeared on Meet the Press Sunday, calling the wiretap allegations a “wild goose chase.”

Schiff also told host Chuck Todd his committee would continue to investigate Russian interference with the November presidential election, and that he saw potential evidence of the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia.

“I would characterize it this way at the outset of the investigation: There is circumstantial evidence of collusion,” said Schiff. “There is direct evidence, I think, of deception and that’s where we begin the investigation.”

Trump seemed to respond to the segment on Monday morning, tweeting about a lack of evidence showing collusion and saying the House committee should be looking into White House leaks instead.

Trump has refused to back down from accusations that Obama worked with British Intelligence to tap his phones during the campaign, though the claim has been disputed by political leaders on both sides of the aisle.

On Fox News Sunday, Republican House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said a FISA warrant necessary for such a wiretap was never obtained.

“Was there a physical wiretap of Trump Tower? No, there never was,” said Nunes. “The information we received Friday continues to lead us in that direction.”