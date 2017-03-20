Timeline: Trump Associates and Aides And Their Brushes With Russia

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, speaks at a news conference at the RIA Novosti news agency in Moscow, Russia on Dec. 12, 2016. Page said he was in Moscow on a visit to meet with businessmen and politicians. Pavel Golovkin / AP, file

Carter Page, Trump campaign aide:

2004-2007: Page works on energy investments for Merrill Lynch in Moscow.

March 21, 2016: Trump describes Page as a campaign aide during a Washington Post editorial meeting.

March 30, 2016: Page tells Bloomberg that “his business has suffered directly from the U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Russia’s escalating involvement in the Ukraine.”

July 7, 2016: Page gives a speech in Moscow critical of U.S. policy.

July 2016: Page meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aug. 5, 2016: Page says Igor Sechin, chairman of the giant Russian gas company Rosneft, “has done more to advance U.S.-Russia relations than any individual in or out of government from either side of the Atlantic over the past decade.” Sechin is identified by Russian media as an ally and deputy to Vladimir Putin. Rosneft is largely held by the Russian government.

Sept. 25, 2016: Kellyanne Conway says Page is not part of the campaign team during an interview with CNN.

December 2016: A Kremlin spokesman tells a Russian news agency that there was no contact between Page and the government.

January 2017: Press Secretary Sean Spicer says,”Carter Page is an individual who the president-elect does not know and was put on notice months ago by the campaign.”

March 3, 2017: Page tells Chris Hayes of MSNBC re Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak,”I’m not going to deny that I talked with him. … I will say that I never met him anywhere outside of Cleveland, let’s just say that much.”