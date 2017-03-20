Pope Sorry for 'Sins and Failings of Church' During Genocide

Skulls belonging to the victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide are displayed in a case at a church outside of Kigali, Rwanda. Possessions of the dead are also shown — along with a club used to kill victims. Jody Kurash / AP, file

In the years since the genocide, the local Catholic Church had resisted efforts by the government and survivors’ groups to acknowledge the church’s complicity in mass murder, saying those church officials who committed crimes acted individually.

The Vatican said Francis conveyed the sadness of the Holy See and the church at large for the genocide and expressed solidarity with the victims.

“Evoking the gesture of Pope St. John Paul II during the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000, he implored anew God’s forgiveness for the sins and failings of the Church and its members,” the Vatican said.