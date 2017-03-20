Neighbors alarmed after Warner Robins corner store robbery

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An armed robbery Monday morning in Warner Robins has frequent customers of the Om Food Mart on Feagin Mill Road concerned for their safety in the neighborhood.

Several customers were shocked to hear about what happened. “You wouldn’t really expect it to happen on this block,” said one Warner Robins resident.

He says it’s relatively quiet around the Om Food Mart corner store, but this morning was different.

“We just (saw) the police cars, but we didn’t know what was going on,” he continued.

Faced by two men with hand guns, the female store clerk was forced to hand over an unknown amount of cash. “I’m just surprised that as nice as these people are that this is happening,” said another frequent customer John Cramer.

Cramer said he’s been a customer at the convenience store for nearly a decade. “I come here every morning to buy a Fantasy Five lottery ticket and on Sunday morning to buy my paper,” he continued.

Cramer says he’s noticed the area getting increasingly dangerous. “We’ve had four or five robberies and it’s just bothering,” he added.

The employee confronted by the two men told 41NBC she’s often there by herself in the early hours of the morning.

“It just scares me for the people working there because they are just some of the friendliest people I’ve met in town,” said Cramer

Warner Robins Police says they’re hoping surveillance footage will help them catch the two men responsible.

“I just want peace around my city, our city, everybody’s city,” said another customer.

If you know anything about the robbery at Om Food Mart in Warner Robins, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME or Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380.