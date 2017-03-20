MSU Doctor Rebuked For Removing Accused Sex Abuser's Files

After Michigan State University reassigned a high-profile gymnastics doctor accused of sexually abusing patients this past fall, one of his colleagues removed confidential medical files from their office at his request, personnel records show.

Although Dr. Brooke Lemmen returned the records and didn’t hand them over to disgraced physician Larry Nassar, the university cited the “serious breach of protocol and good judgment” in a December letter threatening to fire her.

MSU — which, as NBC News has reported, is under fire for its handling of allegations against Nassar — also noted that Lemmen knew that USA Gymnastics had launched an investigation of him in July 2015 but failed to inform the school.

It called the omission “troubling” since Lemmen knew Nassar had been investigated and cleared by MSU a year earlier. In fact, after a patient claimed Nassar molested her during a 2014 exam, Lemmen was one of three MSU doctors who said the procedure he performed was legitimate and not sexual in nature.

Nassar was allowed to return to practice and continued to treat girls and women for the next two years.

“Had the university known of additional allegations, it could have taken steps to review Dr. Nassar’s volunteer and clinical activities in 2015,” MSU wrote to Lemmen.

Instead, MSU didn’t learn of the USA Gymnastics probe until September 2016, when two more women came forward to accuse Nassar of abusing them under the guise of pelvic exams.

As the school opened a new probe, Lemmen — who said in 2014 that she and Nassar were “very good friends” — allegedly made comments to clinic staffers that left one feeling pressured not to cooperate, the school charged in the letter.

Although Lemmen resigned a month later, writing that she wanted to pursue a job outside academia, her attorney said she had done nothing wrong.

According to her response to MSU’s letter, she thought the USA Gymnastics probe was a review of Nassar’s therapy techniques and did not know he had been accused of sexual misconduct. She denied pressuring anyone not to cooperate and said that by removing the medical files, she had done MSU a favor.

“She should be commended for not taking the risk of having these files fall into Dr. Nassar’s hands once she asked to remove them by Dr. Nassar,” the attorney’s letter said.

“None of Dr. Lemmen’s decisions should call into question her judgment and professionalism,” the letter continued.

Turning the tables, the attorney then said there were “serious questions” about why MSU had not told Lemmen and others about earlier complaints about Nassar and why they were not told that as a result of the 2014 complaint, he was ordered to use chaperones and limit skin-to-skin contact with patients.

NBC News obtained Lemmen’s personnel file through a freedom of information request; the Lansing State Journal was the first to report on its contents. Lemmen did not return a request for comment.

Amanda says the new allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar have made her relive her own experience. NBC News

The woman who filed the 2014 complaint against Nassar told her story to NBC News last week, describing her anger and frustration that the university found she had misinterpreted his actions as sexual.

“I stood up for myself and I was silenced,” the woman, using only her first name of Amanda, said. “And now I hear that same thing that happened to me happened to all of these other women before and after it happened to me? How do you trust anybody?”

On Monday, the woman joined dozens of women in filing a federal lawsuit against Nassar. Fired by MSU and USA Gymnastics, he also faces criminal charges that he molested a family friend, sexually abused nine underage patients and had 37,000 images of child pornography on his computers. He has

pleaded not guilty and maintains his procedures were medically sound.