'Missing Richard Simmons' Podcast Finale: No 'Last Bow'

Richard Simmons at BuzzFeed’s opening of its Los Angeles office on Oct. 23, 2013. Alexandra Wyman / Invision/AP

Taberski explored some of the darker theories in his podcast, but in the end concluded that, based on all the information he had, Simmons’ longtime house keeper and friend Teresa Reveles, who had been the subject of many of the rumors, “is just doing her job. Moreover form what I hear now she seems to be doing it well.”

Catalano, Simmons’ older brother Lenny, and others interviewed for the podcast also said Simmons was doing fine, Taberski said, although they may not know or understand the reasons behind his decision to suddenly stop attending classes at his well known Simmons Studio in Beverly Hills in February 2014 and never return.

During the last episode of the podcast, Taberski also spoke with LAPD Detective Kevin Becker, who paid a welfare visit to Simmons a few months ago. Becker said Simmons was “fine” and seemed healthy and Reveles was “nice” and cooperative, Taberski said.

Simmons’ studio closed in November, and while the final class was attended by Taberski, he said, it was not attended by the Slimmons’ founder.

Asked why Simmons would skip out on the closing of the studio he was once so dedicated to, Catalano said it would have been too emotional.

“You know for Richard, who wears his emotions on his sleeveless tank top, it would have been too much for him,” he told Taberski.