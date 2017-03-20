Medical Monday: Kidney stones

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re feeling sharp or sever pain in your back, you could have kidney stones.

Kidney stones are hard deposits of salts and minerals that form in your bladder.

They mostly affect adults over the age of 40 and can be painful to pass.

Dr. John McGill from Coliseum Medical Centers came on Daybreak to talk about treatment options. He says if your urine is bloody, or have pain in your back or abdomen, you should be checked out by a doctor.

Depending on the size of the kidney stones, invasive surgery could be necessary.

