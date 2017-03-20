Jones County Schools Superintendent connects tradition with E-SPLOST

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If voters approve the special penny sales tax for schools, the superintendent says they’ll be able to move their ninth grade students to the high school.

You set a tradition through habit and hard work.

“Jones County has a good history of doing a lot with a little,” said Jones County Schools Superintendent Chuck Gibson.”You go by our schools. For the most part, we’re proud of our schools.”

Gibson is proud of his district’s tradition.

“Good teachers, good leadership at our schools, good history,” said Gibson.

Tuesday’s E-SPLOST vote helps add to what’s already there.

“Well in Jones County it’s critical,” said Gibson.

The extra penny on the sales tax has already built new schools and added onto others in a big way.

“I can tell you that Mr. Matthews superintendent and Lindt Jerden prior to him started this,” said Gibson. “I think Mr. Matthews was responsible for constructing probably 5 or 6 new buildings here.”

Gibson wants to keep it going.

“Our plans are to move 400+ ninth graders to a separate facility,” said Gibson. “They’re at Maggie Califf, which is an aging facility.”

With more students, there will be a need for expansion.

“The STEM activities, additional classroom, larger lunchroom spaces, larger choral rooms, band room, weight room, so it just sort of cascades,” said Gibson.

But even with the changes, Gibson says Jones County will always be rooted in history.

“When you have three high school principals in forty-plus years you know something’s going on that attracting them and keeping them,” said Gibson.

Gibson hopes voters will keep that tradition at the polls.

You can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.