Ivanka Trump Sued for 'Unfair Competition' by Clothing Rival

Ivanka Trump, center, and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, look on during President Trump’s address. Alex Wong / Getty Images

“That advantage is specifically prohibited by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the law of the State of California,” MAC claimed in

court documents filed last week in San Francisco Superior Court and first obtained by the International Business Times.

Ivanka Trump and her “employees and agents have” been “exploiting the power and prestige of the White House for personal gain, including, but not limited to, piggy-backing promotion of defendant Ivanka Trump products on appearances at executive branch and other governmental events.”

MAC is seeking a restraining order that would bar any Ivanka Trump label clothing or accessories from being sold in California.

“As a result of their unlawful acts, defendants have reaped and continue to reap benefits and illegal profits at the expense of plaintiff MAC and the Class it seeks to represent,” the papers state.

In an email to NBC News, a rep for the Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment on the lawsuit.

But Trump has been accused of boosting his daughter’s business by lashing out against

Nordstrom when the retailer announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump’s line because of dwindling sales.

And Conway ran afoul of the

White House ethics office when she told Americans on a Fox News show last month “to go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”