Help NBC News and ProPublica Track Hate Crimes

But scattered reports are not reliable when attempting to assess whether hate crimes truly are happening more often following the 2016 election. The lack of foundational information leaves many questions. Did the election herald a new intolerance, or did it merely increase scrutiny on a persistent part of the American experience? How many such crimes occur annually, and who are the victims and perpetrators?

In an effort to create a better understanding of this landscape, NBC News and its partners are going to use data analysis, social media, and investigative storytelling to report on these cases.

If you have been the victim of a hate crime or witnessed someone else being attacked, tell us about it by filling in the form below. Please include your contact information, so reporters can follow up with you to investigate the incident.

The form is not a report to law enforcement or any government agency.