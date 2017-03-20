Family Desperate for Answers in Suspicious Disappearance of Retired Firefighter

Michael Chambers Hunt County Sheriff’s Office

He served 36 years as a member of the Dallas Fire Department before retiring in 2008. The 70-year-old is a husband, father and grandfather. He’s active in his church, and a well-known face around the Quinlan, Texas community. His family has described him as a person of habit and order.

But Michael has now been missing for more than a week. And as time continues to tick by, fear keeps growing for his family.

“We just can’t put any scenario together in our heads that makes any sense,” Cheri Hanes, one of Michael’s daughters, told local NBC affiliate

NBC 5.

The last time anyone saw Michael, who is affectionately known as PaPaw to his family, was the morning of March 10, 2017. His wife told police she last spoke with him around 8:00 a.m. Several hours later, around 11:00 a.m., security video captured Michael walking out of the Walmart in town. He had bought some make-up for his wife.

Nothing stood out as unusual on the footage that day. Still, when his wife returned home that evening, Michael wasn’t home waiting, as she expected he would be. Right away, his loved ones felt something just wasn’t right. His wife reported him missing shortly thereafter, according to police.

Even more troubling, is what investigators discovered when they responded: Several drops of blood could be seen in Michael’s shed on the property. The blood was sent out for testing but, as of Monday afternoon, authorities have not released what, if any, results it yielded.

Although there was no obvious signs of a struggle, authorities have characterized Michael’s disappearance as suspicious in nature. His truck, keys and wallet were found in his home. His cell phone is missing.

“It’s unclear at this time if Mr. Chambers somehow became injured and walked away from the location looking for help, or if he was taken against his will,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said at a press conference last week.

Sheriff Meeks isn’t just a law enforcement official; he also knows Michael. The sheriff told reporters at the press conference he’s know Michael for years, and said he’d trust him with his life.

“I’m really torn, because we don’t have answers. And we’ve just followed every lead we can possibly follow, and we’re just coming up with nothing,” he said. “And it’s just tearing us apart.”

The lack of leads hasn’t deterred police, or Michael’s family, in their search. Dozens have turned up to assist in any way they can — from volunteering to comb nearby woods, to hanging flyers anywhere and everywhere. A Facebook group titled ‘

Bring PaPaw Home,’ has gained more than 2,600 members. Members have flooded the page with well wishes, prayers and ideas on how to help.

Multiple organizations, including the Texas Rangers and the FBI, are assisting in the case. Tips continue to come in, but Michael remains missing.

The hope is someone may have noticed something that can lead the Chambers family to answers.

“It is excruciating. Not knowing is excruciating,” Suzy Losoya, one of Michael’s two daughters,

told NBC 5. “Someone saw something. Someone has to know something,”

Michael Chambers is described as 6’3″ tall, weighing 225 lbs. with blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his case is urged to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800.