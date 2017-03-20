Confirmation Hearings to Begin for Trump SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 1.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 1. Shawn Thew / EPA

Gorsuch has not written any rulings on highly controversial subjects like abortion or same-sex marriage. But he sided with the owners of the Hobby Lobby stores, who said Obamacare’s contraceptive requirement violated their religious freedom. The Supreme Court agreed.

A study by three Supreme Court scholars concluded that Gorsuch would be further to the right on the court than Justice Scalia was.

Related:

Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Own Supreme Court Pick, Calls President’s Attacks on Judiciary ‘Demoralizing’

But Leonard Leo of the conservative Federalist society, who advised President Trump on the nomination, calls Gorsuch fair-minded and impartial, “in the sense that he grounds his judicial decision-making in the text and original meaning of the Constitution and the laws.”

Democrats have sounded a consistent theme since the nomination, focusing on decisions Gorsuch has written or joined that they say benefit businesses at the expense of individuals.

“Neil Gorsuch may act like a neutral, calm judge. But his record and his career show he harbors a right-wing, pro-corporate, special-interest agenda,” said Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Judiciary Committee.

In Scalia’s absence the current Supreme Court term has been less than momentous. What would have been the most prominent case, involving transgender rights, was struck from the docket when the Trump administration changed a policy at issue in the dispute.

If Gorsuch is confirmed by mid-April, he will join in hearing an important freedom of religion case. The court will decide whether Missouri discriminates against religion by leaving a church-run preschool out of a program to fund playground improvements. The state argues that a law forbids spending public money to aid a church.

Image: Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

12 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
There's a New Happiest Country (and the U.S. Is Getting Sadder)
Read More»
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
N. Korea Is World's 'Most Dangerous' Problem: Ex-Defense Secretary
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Kidnap Victim Trapped in Trunk Escaped With Help of Insulin Pump
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»