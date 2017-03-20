Concern Grows for Schoolgirl Who Vanished With Teacher

Tad Cummins, 50, in an undated photo. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The bureau said it had received only 250 tips from 24 states, leading investigators to cast a wider net in their search.

“Having now been on the run for more than five days, Cummins may have taken her, frankly, anywhere,” the TBI said Sunday.

It added: “Nothing investigators have learned about Cummins or his intentions for the young girl … calms the imminent concern for Elizabeth’s well-being. In fact, it only heightens it.”

Elizabeth’s father, Anthony Thomas, made an emotional plea to his daughter

in an interview with NBC affiliate WSMV on Friday.

“We all love you very much and we miss you — the house is not the same without you here,” he said. “We just don’t want to go on without you.”

Thomas said Cummins had told Elizabeth he previously worked for the FBI and CIA.

“I tried to convince her that you don’t go from jobs like that down to teaching at a rural school,” he said.

“Every minute you just hope that you’re going to find her alive,” he added.

Elizabeth is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings, investigators said.

Cummins is 6-0 and about 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tags.