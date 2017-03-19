'Not Just a Cat': Russia Tries to Count Every Elusive Snow Leopard

A snow leopard. Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

Finding food is another matter. While ibex sheep are still plentiful, the argali sheep is on the endangered list and still attracts hunters, sometimes in helicopters.

But most leopards in Russia die as collateral damage from poachers seeking musk deer, prized in Chinese medicine. Snares placed on game trails can trap and kill all animals, even the snow leopard.

“In the neighboring Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve, we had about eight leopards,” Karnaukhov said. “Now, thanks to poachers, there’s only one male left.”

An exact headcount would help define and map habitats, paving the way for the expansion of protected areas that have greater controls against poachers.

The environmentalists have powerful backers: Russian President Vladimir Putin has his own leopard conservation program and personally rode a snowmobile in 2011 to check out a snow leopard captured in southern Siberia.

“The protected areas here are not located in snow leopard habitats,” Karnaukhov said. “So for now, this work gives no result for snow leopard conservation.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, looks at a snow leopard cub while visiting a sanctuary in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Feb. 4, 2014. Alexei Nikolsky, Presidential Press Service / AP Photo/RIA-Novosti, file