Germany Rejects Trump Claim That It Owes Money to NATO, U.S.

“Europe must spend more on defense, but not as favor (or payment) to the U.S. But because their security requires it,” he added.

Trump, whose administration has had a friendlier relationship with Russia than any U.S. president in the past, has repeatedly questioned the relevance of NATO — both during and after his presidential campaign — even calling the alliance “obsolete” as recently as January in an interview with Germany’s Bild newspaper.

Merkel has been an outspoken advocate for the need to maintain NATO.

On Friday, Trump said at the press conference that he reiterated his “strong support for NATO as well as the need for our NATO allies to pay their fair share for the cost of defense.”

“Many nations owe vast sums of money from past years and it is very unfair to the United States,” he said. “These nations must pay what they owe.”

In a closed door meeting before the press conference, Trump had reportedly pressed the German leader to increase funding for NATO and she reiterated her commitment to the 2 percent defense spending target.

Last month, the White House announced that Trump had spoken with the secretary general of NATO and

agreed to join a meeting of the alliance’s leaders in Europe in late May.

Trump has been a harsh critic of Merkel in the past for their policy differences, including her handling of the Syrian refugee crisis.

And Merkel opened her remarks at the joint press conference on Friday by taking an apparent dig at Trump, saying “It’s much, much better to talk to one another than about one another.”

But despite the tense moments — Trump appeared to

deny a request for a handshake at one point, thought the White House says he didn’t hear it — both leaders on Friday also sought to present a united front.

“Our two nations share much in common, including our desire for prosperity, security, and peace,” Trump said.