Driver Arrested Near White House Grounds Claimed to Have Bomb

A man detained by Secret Service near the White House grounds said he had a bomb in his car as he drove up to a checkpoint on Saturday night, according to a police report obtained by NBC News on Sunday.

The suspect claimed to have “a bomb in the trunk” of a stolen Chevrolet Impala while clasping something in his right hand as he drove up a White House checkpoint around 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police report.

The suspect said “this is a test” as he taken to the ground by police, according to the report.

The car, which was registered in Indiana, had been reported stolen out of Roanoke, Virginia, police said.

The suspect was placed under arrest for false bomb threats and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The man was scheduled to be charged Sunday at Washington’s second police district, a Secret Service spokesperson said.

On Saturday, a Secret Service spokesperson had simply said they had detained a man and that his vehicle was “declared suspicious.”

The Secret Service said it could not immediately provide more details on the incident, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

