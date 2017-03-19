Concern Grows for Girl, 15, Who Vanished With Teacher, 50

Tad Cummins, 50, in an undated photo. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The bureau said it had received only 250 tips from 24 states, leading investigators to cast a wider net in their search.

“Having now been on the run for more than five days, Cummins may have taken her, frankly, anywhere,” the TBI said Sunday.

It added: “Nothing investigators have learned about Cummins or his intentions for the young girl … calms the imminent concern for Elizabeth’s well-being. In fact, it only heightens it.”

Elizabeth is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings, investigators said.

Cummins is 6-0 and about 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tags.