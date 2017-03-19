Concern Grows for Girl, 15, Who Vanished With Teacher, 50

By:
Submitted:

IMAGE: Tad Cummins

Tad Cummins, 50, in an undated photo. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The bureau said it had received only 250 tips from 24 states, leading investigators to cast a wider net in their search.

“Having now been on the run for more than five days, Cummins may have taken her, frankly, anywhere,” the TBI said Sunday.

It added: “Nothing investigators have learned about Cummins or his intentions for the young girl … calms the imminent concern for Elizabeth’s well-being. In fact, it only heightens it.”

Elizabeth is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings, investigators said.

Cummins is 6-0 and about 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tags.

