Chuck Berry Kinda, Sorta Liked Punk Music

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Chuck Berry knew full well just how heavily he influenced all those white bands who made fortunes lifting his melodies, which were, after all, the foundations of rock ‘n’ roll.

Berry famously threatened to sue the Beach Boys in 1963 for allegedly having plagiarized “Sweet Little Sixteen” for their smash hit “Surfin’ U.S.A.” Berry was eventually given co-writing credit on the song, and in 2015, Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ leader, acknowledged in a Los Angeles Times interview: “I just took ‘Sweet Little Sixteen’ and rewrote it into something of our own.”

So when punk music came around in the late 1970s, Berry, who died Saturday at age 90, insisted that he helped lay its groundwork, too.

In an interview with the old St, Louis music zine Jet Lag in September 1980, preserved in the St. Louis Punk Archives, Berry talked at length about the new, spit-in-your-eye bands threatening to lay waste to mainstream rock.

“So this is the so-called new stuff. It’s nothing I ain’t heard before,” he said. “It sounds like an old blues jam that BB [King] and Muddy [Waters] would carry on backstage at the old amphitheatre in Chicago. The instruments may be different but the experiment’s the same.”

He added: “I don’t listen to all of them because (winking) we all know who does them best, don’t we?”

Berry’s short takes reveal a musician open to the most extreme expressions of rock ‘n’ roll, even though he was already well into his 50s at the time.

Image: Chuck Berry in 1984

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Famed New York Columnist Jimmy Breslin Dies
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Germany Rejects Trump Claim That It Owes Money to NATO, U.S.
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wildfire Near Boulder Forces Thousands of Coloradans From Homes
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»