Bridging a Divide? Conflict Rears Its Head Once Again in 'Unstable' Bosnia

Damir Beljo in his makeshift gym in Mostar. Andy Eckardt / NBC News

Through his sport, he “wants to unite” all sides in a country “worth fighting for.”

As the 32-year-old slams old truck tires against unplastered walls to maintain his fitness, he has a peaceful message to the world.

“The economic situation here is not good, but if we polarize, if we hate each other, things will get worse,” says Beljo, who holds a 22-win record that includes 18 knockouts.

For Zelenika, the history of his country sends a clear message to western powers: “Nationalism kills.”

The rise of far-right and nationalistic movements in Europe and the United States shows that his country is a “hipster nation,” he jokes. “We had war, ethnic cleansing, discrimination and racism before it was cool.”