Alleged Paris Airport Attacker's Violent Last Hours Described

French policemen secure the area at Paris Orly Airport on Saturday after the shooting of a man by French security forces. BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP – Getty Images

The alleged assailant walked up behind the three soldiers, grabbing one. Then he pointed a gun at her head and used her body for cover, said Molin.

“With a pistol in his right hand and a bag over his shoulder, he grabbed (the soldier) with his left arm, made her move backward by three to four meters (yards), positioning her as a shield, and pointed his revolver at her forehead,” he said.

According to the soldiers, Belgacem yelled: “Put down your weapons! Put your hands on your head! I am here to die for Allah. Whatever happens, there will be deaths,” Molin added.

The assailant tried to wrestle the soldier’s rifle away from her during the struggle but her two colleagues shot and killed him before he could fire the military-grade weapon, the prosecutor said. French police said they later found a gas canister, lighter and copy of the Quran inside his backpack.

The attack forced Orly to shut down, sent passengers fleeing in panic and trapped hundreds aboard flights that had just landed.

The prosecutor’s office said an autopsy scheduled for Sunday would include tests for drug and alcohol.

Belgacem’s brother and a cousin, who were detained soon after the Orly attacks, remained in custody on Sunday. His father was released overnight.

“My son was never a terrorist. He never attended prayer. He drank. But under the effects of alcohol and cannabis, this is where one ends up,” the father said in an interview with Europe 1 radio — the station did not give his name.

Despite no one being physically injured apart from the lightly-wounded police traffic officer, the fearsome drama further rattled France, which remains under a state of emergency after attacks in the past two years that have killed 235 people.