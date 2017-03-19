A Place in Trump's America Where Refugees Are Welcome

NBC News’ Ron Allen interviews Marty Learn, the secondary manager at Sterling Technologies. Janelle Richards / NBC

Sterling started hiring refugees a few years ago when it couldn’t find enough workers willing to take lower-skilled and lower-paying jobs. Today, refugees account for some 25% of the workforce of the growing company.

“I don’t have a problem with legal immigrants coming in. I think they should all go through a process,” he said, pointing out that some refugees who started at the plant years ago have become U.S. citizens.

“Refugees are the most vetted people that come into this country,” Jericho said, noting it’s a process that can take years. “If I’m a terrorist, I’m not going to come through the refugee process.”

“We’re in the bU.S.iness of education here, and I think a lot of that fear, a lot of that resentment, comes from a place of lack of education,” said Jay Badams, superintendent of schools.

He was standing in the entryway into East High school, where flags from around world hang on the walls — from Thailand, RU.S.sia, Ethiopia, Bosnia and dozens of other countries, each marking a student in the school’s homeland. More than 30 languages are spoken by students.

Educators don’t ask and don’t make a distinction between legal and illegal immigrants or refugees. They teach everyone who comes through the front door.

The Al Salibi family have two children in the high school, including Mahmoud.

What does the superintendent think about limiting the number of refugees coming into the U.S.. his schools, and his community?

“I think students coming out of here will have a much different opinion when they’re adults…than some of the folks who right now are experiencing a sort of angst and worry about people coming here from other countries,” Badams said.