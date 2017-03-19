3 U.S. Soldiers Shot by Afghan Soldier at NATO Base

Three American soldiers were shot and wounded by an Afghan soldier on a base Sunday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said.

Resolute Support said in a post on Twitter Sunday morning that 3 U.S. soldiers were wounded after being shot by an Afghan soldier on a base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

The soldiers were receiving medical care, Resolute Support said.

The NATO mission in Afghanistan aims to train and advise Afghan security forces. Resolute Support follows the military mission in the country after combat operations concluded near the end of 2014.