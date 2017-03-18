The Week In Pictures: Russian Mermaids, Misery in Mosul and More

1.
The lights of New York’s Times Square glow in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow on March 14.
While some parts of the Northeast were hammered by Tuesday’s storm, most major cities weren’t hit as hard as expected.
Andrew Kelly / Reuters
2. A Meridian High School basketball player embraces the winner’s trophy after defeating Murrah High School for the boys’ Class 6A high school basketball championship on March 11 in Jackson, Mississippi. Rogelio V. Solis / AP
3. An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is passed out on the floor during celebrations of Purim in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem on March 13. The holiday commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire, 2,500 years ago. Abir Sultan / EPA
4. A spectator watches a horse race at Britain’s Cheltenham Festival on March 15. Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
5.
A woman is pulled to safety in a zipline harness in Lima, Peru, on March 17. Intense rains and mudslides have wrought havoc around the Andean nation and caught residents by surprise in Lima, a desert city of 10 million where it almost never rains.
Martin Mejia / AP
6. Children watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade from a window in Dublin, Ireland, on March 17. Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
7. Researchers in Buenos Aires released this photo on March 16 of a polka-dot tree frog (Hypsiboas punctatus) that is fluorescent when exposed to ultraviolet light. Fluorescence has previously been documented in fishes and sea turtles, but this is the first case of the phenomenon in an amphibian. CONICET and MACN via AFP – Getty Images
8. Women practice swimming with mermaid tails, part of a fitness program, at a pool in Moscow on March 16. Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP – Getty Images
9.
South Koreans release fireworks as they celebrate the court’s ruling on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul on March 11.
In a historic ruling, South Korea’s Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil, worsened an already-serious national divide and led to calls for sweeping reforms.
Jeon Heon-Kyun / EPA
10.
A displaced Iraqi girl cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and ISIS fighters near Badush, Iraq, on March 16.
More than 200,000 have been displaced from Mosul and surrounding areas since October, when the U.S.-backed push against ISIS began – creating a huge challenge for aid agencies delivering food and shelter to people who have known years of suffering.
Reuters
11. Actor John Goodman, right, waits to be introduced during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 10 in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / Invision via AP
12. Firefighters battle a five-alarm fire at an apartment building and surrounding structures in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 16. The apartment building was under construction. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chris Seward / The News & Observer via AP
13. Syrian children play during a sandstorm in the once rebel-held Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo on March 10. Joseph Eid / AFP – Getty Images
14. A yet to be named pygmy hippo makes its public debut at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, on March 17. Born on Feb. 21, the calf is the first pygmy hippo born at Taronga since 2010. With less than 3,000 remaining in the wild, pygmy hippos are an endangered species. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images
15. Snow-covered Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, spews lava during an eruption in the early hours of March 16. Salvatore Allegra / AP
16.
Displaced children flee a neighborhood in west Mosul during the government-led offensive to retake the city from ISIS fighters on March 16.
Five months into the campaign to liberate Mosul, ISIS’ last major stronghold in the country, Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes have retaken the eastern half of the city and about half of the western side across the Tigris river.
Aris Messinis / AFP – Getty Images
17.
Relatives mourn over the body of an Iraqi child, killed in an airstrike targeting ISIS fighters, in Mosul on March 17.
Aris Messinis / AFP – Getty Images
18.
Russian Orthodox believers attend a service marking 100 years since the forced abdication of Czar Nicholas II, the last emperor of Russia, at a cathedral in Moscow on March 15.
Nicholas II abdicated in 1917 as revolutionary fervor swept Russia, and he and his family were detained. The czar, his wife Alexandra and their son and four daughters were fatally shot by a Bolshevik firing squad in 1918.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP – Getty Images
19. An ultra-Orthodox Jewish child dressed as a clown stands among men reading from the Book of Esther during a prayer for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem on March 12. The joyful Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther. Abir Sultan / EPA
20.
Nicolas Vanier, of Paris, France, pulls off the sea ice with his race team and on to Front Street in Nome, Alaska, for the final stretch of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 16, 2017. Nicolas finished in 36th place.
Mike Kenney / Iditarod Trail Committee via AP