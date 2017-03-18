Chuck Berry, Father of Rock 'n' Roll, Dies at 90

In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. James A. Finley / AP

In 2000, President Bill Clinton called Berry “one of the 20th Century’s most influential musicians.”

Known for chart-toppers such as “Johnny B Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Brown Eyed Handsome Man,” Berry’s career rocketed in the 1950s after signing a record deal with Chess Records at the behest of musician Muddy Waters, according to

Rolling Stone.

His first hit, “Maybellene,” spent nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on the

Billboard R&B chart and also rose to No. 5 on the pop charts. Berry reshaped the 1950s with a unique sound that appealed to both sides of a racially divided country.

“I made records for people who would buy them. No color, no ethnic, no political — I don’t want that, never did,” Berry told the

New York Times in 2003.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a statement Saturday that Berry “created the rock sound.”

“Chuck Berry created the rock sound and captured our thoughts, feelings and concerns with his lyrics,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said. “It’s hard to imagine rock and roll without him and fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

Many of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll have cited Berry as an inspiration thanks to his earworm tunes.

John Lennon once said: “If you had tried to try and give rock ‘n’ roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck ‘Berry.'”

The Twitter account run by Lennon’s estate was among those paying tribute to the legendary musician Saturday. Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also expressed his condolences: “R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock ‘n’ roll music.”

Leonard Cohen believed, “all of us are footnotes to the words of Chuck Berry,” while Bob Dylan dubbed him the “Shakespeare of rock ‘n’ roll,” Peter Guralnick recalled in

Rolling Stone in October 2016.

Berry’s signature duck walk was adopted by the likes of admiring bands such as The Who and AC/DC.

Despite mesmerizing the country with his infectious hooks and rhythm, he was temporarily pulled from the spotlight in 1959 when he was arrested for violating the Mann Act by driving an underage girl across state lines from Texas to his native Missouri, according to

Biography.com. He spent two years in federal prison.

Chuck Berry performs at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on Dec. 31, 2011 in New York City. Bobby Bank / WireImage

As a teenager, Berry — born Charles Anderson Edward Berry to Martha and Henry Berry in St. Louis — was convicted of an armed robbery and spent 1944 to 1947 in reform school.

After his release, Berry worked an assembly line and studied cosmetology, before finding his place in American history with a guitar in his hands and a captain’s hat on his head.

Later in life, Berry would serve another prison stint after running into trouble with the Internal Revenue Service, Rolling Stone reported.

But he would always return to the stage, even as he aged, playing shows into his mid-80s.

On his 90th birthday, Berry announced he was releasing his first LP in 38 years, slated to hit stores this year. He dedicated the album to his wife of 68 years, Themetta “Toddy” Berry, whom he is survived by.