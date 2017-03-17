Want to Travel the World for Almost Nothing? Try Housesitting

House-sit (and pet-sit) this French home in Aix to visit the Provence region.

When you create your profile, choose a professional, friendly-looking photo, double-check your spelling and grammar, detail any work or house-sitting experience and include all experience with pets, says Kathy Robinson, who’s based in England and has hired about 27 house-sitters so far through TrustedHousesitters.com. Try giving it a read from a homeowner’s point of view, and see if there’s anything you would change or add to make yourself a more desirable candidate. (Clark usually includes the fact that her husband has experience managing apartments, so he can fix broken garbage disposals or other issues in a professional manner.)

The application process is brief but usually involves sending the homeowner a little blurb about yourself by way of introduction. Make it professional but friendly, and just like when applying for a job, reference specific sections of the post and capitalize on anything you have in common.

And once you get the job? While you’re house-sitting, consider renting out your apartment or house on Airbnb or, if you’ll be out of your own house long-term, having a renter sign a six-month or year-long lease. That way, you’ll be making money and saving on utilities. And make sure you leave the house you sit for clean in order to get a good rating — that’ll impact how attractive your profile is to others who might want you to stay in their abodes.

With Hayden Field