Video Shows Peruvian Woman Climbing Out of Floodwaters

View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Reuters

Before being swept up in the floodwater, Díaz dropped her daughters off at school. She and her husband, Armando Rivera, then went to feed their pigs, when a landslide swept them away.

Rivera told RPP radio they climbed a tree but the trunk broke. They held on to each other’s hands but Chamorro eventually lost his grip and got separated.

Related:

Investigators Find More Than 250 Skulls in Mexico Graves

They both managed to escape with only minor injuries.

The rains, brought on by El Niño, are expected to continue for another two weeks, authorities said on Thursday. El Niño is the warming of the ocean surface.

A man walks at his flooded home damaged after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura, northern Peru, March 16, 2017. MARIANA BAZO / Reuters

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said late Wednesday that authorities are prepared to provide shelter and relief to those left homeless.