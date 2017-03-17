Trump, Merkel Look to Repair Relation in Meeting

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel from the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 28. MANDEL NGAN / AFP – Getty Images

While Trump has cast doubt on the need for NATO and global action to address climate change, Merkel has been an outspoken advocate of both. And while Trump has called for warmer relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Merkel has been far more circumspect.

And as Merkel tries to fend off the rise of the populist far-right in Europe, leaders of that movement are citing Trump’s victory as inspiration.

But despite their past differences, both the White House and Germany chancellery cast optimistic notes heading into the meeting, saying it was an important opportunity for leaders of two of the world’s most powerful democracies to come together.

While major policy accomplishments are not expected, the meeting could help warm relations ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg in July and a G7 meeting in May.

The congeniality will be tested during joint press conference Friday afternoon, when the Trump and Merkel will have to stand side by side and face a series of tough questions about their differences and thorny issues that have divided them.