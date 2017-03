MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – About 67 percent of seniors are targeted or fall victim to online scammers.

Home Instead Senior Care is rolling out a program to teach seniors how to spot an online scam. Matt Bell, Director of Operations at Home Instead Senior Care, came on 41Today to talk about it.

He encourages seniors to go on their website and take the quiz about online scamming to test what you know.

For more about Home Instead Senior Care’s program to prevent online scamming, click here.