Secret Service Agent's Laptop Stolen in NYC

A Secret Service agent’s work laptop was stolen in New York City, but officials said it did not contain classified information.

The computer — taken Thursday in Brooklyn, according to one law enforcement source — has “multiple layers of security including full disk encryption,” according to a Secret Service statement.

Officials did not provide details of what information was on the laptop or the level of sensitivity.

“An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered,” the Secret Service statement said.