Pop-up shop fashion designer hits downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some unique t-shirts are on sale in Macon, and they have a soulful style to them.

Ross Riddle has moved all over the country making t-shirts.

He stopped in Macon because he loves soul music and wanted to make some shirts to reflect the city’s history.

He has shirts that highlight the city’s culture and music, including a James Brown themed shirt, “Do The Mashed Potato.”

You can find him in his pop-up shop next to the Rookery on Cherry Street.

“One of the most gratifying things to me is to create something that people had not seen before but have wanted and also do it in a way that I feel like is not too heavy on design but says just the write amount of what it needs to say,” said Riddle.

Riddle is doing a goodbye Macon sale, where you will get a good discount on his shirts in the next few weeks.