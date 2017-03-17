Overdosed Spirit Airlines Pilot, Wife Found Dead by Kids

Brian and Courtney Halye.

Though authorities are still investigating, they say the deaths appear to be drug-related and are consistent with a heroin or fentanyl overdose. A toxicology report will take four to six weeks.

Centerville police added that the deaths appeared to be drug-related because narcotics paraphernalia was found at the scene.

The director for the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said heroin overdoses have reached “record numbers for January and February.”

Courtney Halye’s mother, Nancy Casey, said her daughter was a type 1 diabetic, suffered from depression and was on medication. But Casey, 51, believes heroin or drugs were not a persistent problem in the parents’ lives, and added that her daughter was well-liked and described her as “a light in the room.”

“I don’t know if they decided they were going to party, or went and they got a hold of this bad stuff going around town,” she said, noting that her daughter should not be characterized as an “addict” or “low-life.”

But she had a bad feeling after she talked to them earlier in the day.

“I had this dreadful feeling all day,” Casey said. “Something was off with her and something was off with him.”