MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman died Thursday evening after a two car accident. Investigators from the Bibb County Sheriff’s say the driver of a small car pulled out in front of a truck on Shurling Drive at Walnut Creek Road. The accident happened around 8 p.m.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said 85 year old Mary King was pronounced dead at a local hospital around 8:30 p.m. The person driving the truck was not injured.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the accident.