Nuclear-Hit Fukushima to Host Olympic Baseball in 2020

Mori added: “It will also be a wonderful chance for us to show our gratitude towards those who assisted in the region’s reconstruction. And I’m sure the people of Fukushima are also looking forward very much to seeing Olympics events hosted there.”

Three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant suffered a meltdown after an earthquake and tsunami struck the region in March 2011. The meltdown was the most serious nuclear accident since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Up to 150,000 people fled radiation-affected areas around the plant. As of February, 123,000 remained displaced, according to The Associated Press.

The Japanese government has spent 26 trillion yen ($220 billion) in recovery and rebuilding from 2011-2015, but is due to slash that to only 6.5 trillion yen in 2016-2020.

Parts of the region are still uninhabitable, but the Japanese government announced this year that it would lift evacuation orders still in place for much of the area. It is also ending housing subsidies for people who resided in non-mandatory evacuation areas who chose to leave the area.

Some activists believe that parts of the area present health risks. A report from the environmental group Greenpeace published this month said that the

health of vulnerable people, including children and pregnant women, could be at risk if they returned to live full-time in the area.

Earlier this month, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors the cleanup, said that it noted the plan to return residents, “encourages Japan to

continue its monitoring of radiation exposure doses of the residents and the continued provision of practical measures of radiation protection for people returning to previously evacuated areas.”