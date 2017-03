Courtesy Destination Niagara USA

“Any time the Niagara Falls Illumination Board can light the Falls with colors for a good cause, we are happy to do it,” said John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. “And, with the new LED lights that were unveiled at Niagara Falls in December 2016, the colors we display are now brighter and better than ever.”

See the full list of “Global Greening” participants

here.